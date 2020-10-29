April 7, 1929 to October 24, 2020. Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Son of the late Heber and Louise McCague. Loving husband to the late Shirley B. McCague for 67 years. Dear brother-in-law to Edith Friedel, Uncle to Barbara Leporati, George Friedel, Dale McLean and Kim Porter and many other relatives. He will be missed by his grandnieces and nephew Zachary, Georgia and Sophia. John lived over 50 years in Markham, specifically in Victoria Square. John was foremost a police officer for the Town of Markham which later became the York Regional Police. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant before his retirement in 1987. John was an active member of the Victoria Square United Church, serving on several boards and committees, a respected member of the Lions Club, an avid curler and enjoyed a good game of Euchre. John and Shirley moved to Alliston after his retirement and became integral members of the Green Briar community there. They spent their vacation time on Lake Temagami for over 65 years which they enjoyed very much. John will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Thursday October 29, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00am. Funeral service will begin at 11:00am on the same day. If desired, donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital and/or Matthews House Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Due to the current restrictions of Covid-19 mandates, a limited number of people are permitted in the funeral home at any given time. Face masks are required to attend visitation and funeral service please call the funeral home at 705-435-5101 to arrange an appointment time for visitation www.thomasfuneralhome.ca