John Silk Sr. Obituary
Passed away at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge on Monday March 23, 2020, at the age of 103, of Muskoka Shores Care Community, Gravenhurst, and formerly of Matchedash. Beloved husband of the late Mary Silk (January 2018). Loved father of John Silk Jr. and his wife Jean of Oro-Medonte, and Mildred Walker and her husband Don of Fairvalley. Loving grandfather of Bradley Silk and his wife Andara, Lorrie Jackson and her husband Jason, and Rhondda McNabb Kivi and her husband Mark. Dear great grandfather of Aidan, Adelina, Cody, Curtis, Allison, and Matthew. Predeceased by his brother Jim Silk. Due to the COVID-19 Virus and respect for our family and friends, a private family graveside service will be held at St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Matchedash. A service of remembrance for family and friends will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of John may be made to St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Matchedash and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 25, 2020
