Born on April 9, 1930 in Glasgow, Scotland, Jack passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at Georgian Manor, Penetanguishene surrounded and comforted by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret (Rita) for more than 66 years, cherished father of Anne Marie (Raymond), John (Karin) and Allan (Laura) and much loved grandpa of Peter, Zachary, Lisa Marie, Sierra and Nicole. Predeceased by his brother Alfie. Jack brought his young family to Midland in 1965 in pursuit of a better life and quickly became a valued member of the community, Ernst Leitz Canada and St Margaret's Catholic Church. He was Akela to the cubs and scouts of the parish and coached junior soccer for many years. Jack led an active and fulfilling life playing soccer and golf and was a life-long Glasgow Rangers fan. He and Rita travelled the world together enjoying their retirement to the fullest. Jack had a great sense of humour and loved a get-together with family and friends, particularly time spent with his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed. Visitation will be held at Nicholls Funeral Home, 330 Midland Avenue, Midland on Thursday, January 30th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass at St. Margaret's Church, 589 Hugel Avenue, Midland on Friday, January 31st at 2 p.m. Donations if desired can be made to Parkinson Canada at parkinson.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020