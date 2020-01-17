|
|
We are saddened to announce the passing of John Koutsourakis on January 8, 2020 at the Georgian Bay Hospital in Midland, Ontario surrounded by his loving family. He was the much loved son of Nicholas John & Sara Etta Koutsourakis (Scopelites). John was a very lively person, loved people and was an excellent chef. He owned and operated the Riv Bistro in Midland, Ontario for a number of years. He was known for his amazing culinary creations. A son, father and grandfather who was loved by all, John was predeceased by his father Nicholas and is survived by his mother Sarah Etta, his sisters Despina Blentzas (George), Anastacia Koutsourakis, son Elijah Koutsourakis (Kim) and family. He is also survived by his nephew Seraphim Blentzas, his niece Andreane Fatouros (Stephanos) and children Fotis and Costadina along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Much loved and missed, he is now at home with the Lord. The funeral was on Tuesday, January the 14th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint George's Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 17, 2020