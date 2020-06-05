(WWII) Former publisher/editor of Enterprise Bulletin and Stayner Sun Passed away peacefully with his family at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Marilyn MacMurchy. Loved father of the late Ian, Paul, John, Maggie and Helen. Loving grandpa of Sam, Ben, Kate, Jane, Sarah, Abby, Jennifer, Laura, Effie, Maisie, Mayra, Edward and great grandpa of Leah, Chyna, Tyson, Bennett, Hailey, Nina, Charlie, Zoey and Canadian grandpa of Niall, Sarah and Fiona Smith. Dear brother of Helen Forster, predeceased by Gord and Fred. Jack will be fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. A Celebration of Jack's Life will be planned when we can gather as a group again. If so desired memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Fdn. or Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.druryfuneralcentre.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 5, 2020.