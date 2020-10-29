1/1
John (Jack) Tolland
1930-12-17 - 2020-10-22
Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on October 22, 2020; in his 90th year. Husband of the late Mary (May). Father of Barbara Miller (Bill predeceased), of Chilliwack, BC; William, Mary, Ann Heighington (Bruce), Elizabeth Taylor (Darryl), and Paul, all of Orillia. Proud grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. Brother of Mary, William, Jimmy, and Margaret, all predeceased, all of Scotland. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated and may be made at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
