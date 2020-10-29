Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on October 22, 2020; in his 90th year. Husband of the late Mary (May). Father of Barbara Miller (Bill predeceased), of Chilliwack, BC; William, Mary, Ann Heighington (Bruce), Elizabeth Taylor (Darryl), and Paul, all of Orillia. Proud grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. Brother of Mary, William, Jimmy, and Margaret, all predeceased, all of Scotland. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice
would be gratefully appreciated and may be made at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com