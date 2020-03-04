|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre, Orillia on Saturday February 29, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Mary (September 2008). He is survived by and will be missed by his children Kim Riediger (Rick), Pam Martin (Don), Jill Anderson, and Peter Wallinger (Tracy), by his 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jill Ker and Tony Arnold-Wallinger. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Home Area 2 of the Leacock Care Centre for the care and support shown to John. As per John's wish, there will be no visitation or service, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of John may be made to the Leacock Care Centre "Home Area 2" and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020