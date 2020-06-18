John (Jack) Walter Nixon passed away peacefully at the Amica Little Lake residence in Barrie, Ontario, on June 4, 2020 at the age of 94 years. He is predeceased by his loving wife Betty, his sister Audrey (Jack) his brother Ross (Linda, Catherine, predeceased) and his parents, James and Cassie. Jack is survived by his son John (Jane) and daughters Karen (Ed) and Patsy (Tony). He was a generous and loving grandfather to Mike (Cathy), James (Lee), Nishka (Neil), Kayla (Phillip), Rachel, Rebecca (Simon), and Natasha (Josh). Jack is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. For further information please visit Jack's obituary at https://www.steckleygooderham.com/
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 18, 2020.