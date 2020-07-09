Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 51. John, beloved son of John Haines (Katherine) and Dorothy Haines (predeceased). Loving brother of Cindy Haines and Sherri Haines. Cherished uncle of Brandon (predeceased), Brett, Monica (Lee), Danielle (Ryan), Robert (Joanne) and Amber. Proud great uncle of Madison, Lindsay, Alexa, Quinn, Rosie, Matt and Lily. Predeceased by brother in law Steve. Sadly missed by dear friends Diane and Al. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
