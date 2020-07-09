1/1
John Wesley Haines
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 51. John, beloved son of John Haines (Katherine) and Dorothy Haines (predeceased). Loving brother of Cindy Haines and Sherri Haines. Cherished uncle of Brandon (predeceased), Brett, Monica (Lee), Danielle (Ryan), Robert (Joanne) and Amber. Proud great uncle of Madison, Lindsay, Alexa, Quinn, Rosie, Matt and Lily. Predeceased by brother in law Steve. Sadly missed by dear friends Diane and Al. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved