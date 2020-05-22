John Whelan
Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 54 years. Son of the late Paul and Mary Whelan. Loving brother of Michael, Larry (Elfie), Paul, Theresa "Terri" Barry, and predeceased by Elizabeth "Betty". Fondly remembered by his two nieces, four nephews, one great-niece and two great-nephews. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. A private visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home followed by a burial service at St. Ann's Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published in Simcoe County News on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
