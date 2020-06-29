John White

Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved brother of Sally (Gerry). Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Grace White and his brothers Charles (Butch) and Bill. Proud uncle of Brad (Debbie), Bill (Diana), Melissa and Naomi (Bill) and Brother in law to Sylvia. John will also be sadly missed by his 11 great nieces and nephews (Ashley, Kristina, Mitchell, Abby, Owen, Casey, Aiden, Emily, Sophie, Logan, Brady). At John's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (Arrangements entrusted to the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home , Cookstown)



