Ruppert, John William died surrounded by the love of his family on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in his 80th year. John will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 57 years Sandra and his children Corry (Rob) Brockwell, Stephanie (Art) Davenport and Bill (Kathryn) Ruppert. He will be cherished by his grandchildren James, Abigail, John, Meghan, Nyah and Carly. John is survived by his siblings Rosemary (late Ken), Kaye (Howard), Brian (Donita), Norman (Beverly) and Jean (Guy); predeceased by his brother Arnold (late Leslie). He will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and his canine companion Lenny. A private funeral service was held at the Sixth Line Church on Tuesday November 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre or Ducks Unlimited in John's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store