1/1
John Zolorycki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with his loving wife and K9 friend Spirit by his side on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved husband of 34 years to Eva Forget. Dear father of the late Tammy Zolorycki, Melanie Zolorycki (Jeff), Sandi Sule, Michael Zolorycki (Chantz), Marie Drews (Marc) and J.C. Zolorycki (Destiny). Loving grandfather of 13. Brother of Ann Zolorycki (Marcel), Vicki Zolorycki, Lisa Pullicino (Vince), Kelly O'Neil (Tony), Shannon Wickler (Kevin) and Tony Zolorycki (Ruthann). Predeceased by brothers Ted, Danny and Michael. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. John will be sadly missed as a legend in water and sewer construction field. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved