John Zolorycki

Passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with his loving wife and K9 friend Spirit by his side on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved husband of 34 years to Eva Forget. Dear father of the late Tammy Zolorycki, Melanie Zolorycki (Jeff), Sandi Sule, Michael Zolorycki (Chantz), Marie Drews (Marc) and J.C. Zolorycki (Destiny). Loving grandfather of 13. Brother of Ann Zolorycki (Marcel), Vicki Zolorycki, Lisa Pullicino (Vince), Kelly O'Neil (Tony), Shannon Wickler (Kevin) and Tony Zolorycki (Ruthann). Predeceased by brothers Ted, Danny and Michael. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. John will be sadly missed as a legend in water and sewer construction field. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
