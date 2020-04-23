|
|
Loving father of Virginia Ryan Marlene Kurmann (Switzerland) and remembered fondly by her mother Natascha. Beloved son of Mary Jane Culgin and Sean Ronan, David and Susan Jevons. Loved brother of Ben Jevons and his partner D'Arcy Hutchings. Lifelong friend of Jamie Weaver. Loved by stepbrother Justin Ronan and his wife Kristine and stepsisters, Seanesta Ronan, Valerie Miller and Andrea Miller. Cherished grandson of the late Aileen and Jack Culgin, and the late Joan Heslip. Loved nephew of Barbara and the late Ted Culgin, Debbie and Chris Darling, Jennifer and Allan Burton and Charles Jevons. Jack will be deeply missed by his cousins, the Ronan family and many friends. Our Jackie, a soul who's flame burned hot, an adventurous courageous spirit, powerful intellect with the spirit of a thoroughbred. Those who knew Jack knew his sensitive side, his beauty, his terrific sense of humour, his challenges and they loved him. We use the metaphor of flame to reconcile our emotions of a life cut short, nonetheless a life lived as fully as a person might. Jack had found a calling which buoyed his soul and he was happy. Teaching English to children in Morocco and quickly finding purpose and fulfillment there. As the world today strives to cope with COVID 19, our wee family are faced with the knowledge this is what took Jack from us. We tried to bring Jack home; however, he was too ill to travel. Our family's grief is daunting, foreign, our hearts ache, we all hoped and prayed for a different outcome. In our grief we know we are not alone, the heart of the world is aching, we are in these troubled times together. Humanity shines forth from every corner of our tiny planet, hope is eternal. We are grateful to The IBIS Budget Hotel for their support, especially Rashid who helped Jack so much in the last two weeks. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. On behalf of Jack the family suggests donations to: Sleeping Children Around the World, Canadian Mental Health Association, Simcoe Muskoka Children's Aid or a cause you believe in. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham. 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 23, 2020