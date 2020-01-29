Home

Suddenly at home on Tuesday, January 14th, Jonathon leaves behind his partner Elizabeth Dods and his daughter Sybil Shanahan as well as Elizabeth's three children and five grandchildren. Jonathon was very active in the community and offered his expertise in public relations consulting for a variety of causes and in business areas for start-ups and financial technology sectors in Toronto and Markham. Jonathon was a gentle giant of a man. He will be missed. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 8th at New Life Church, 28 Tracey Lane Collingwood L9Y 0G7 from 1-2:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 29, 2020
