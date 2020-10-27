Jorgen HAVE

passed away at the age of 75 on October 19th, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital after a long battle with heart disease. He was the devoted husband of the late Linda Have of Toronto, beloved father of Cherry (Dave) Caughlin of Burlington, Ian Have of Toronto and Kim Stolec of Milton. He was a loving grandfather of Nicholas, Kiersten, Caitlyn, Cameron and Avery. He was a beloved son of the late Signe and Kaj Have of Udney. He was the brother of Nanna (Florian) Camartin of Brechin, George (Mary) Have of Udney, and the late Axel (Janice) Have of Wasaga Beach. He was loved by many of his nieces and nephews and cousins and family in Denmark. He was a loving brother-in-law to Gail Hayward of Guelph, Larry (Mary) Fountain of Guelph, brother in-law of Janet Fountain and brother-in-law to the late Bryon Fountain of Dearborn Heights, MI. He was a beloved son-in-law of the late Katherine and Stanley Fountain of Guelph. Jorgen (John) was a successful entrepreneur (since 1983), he was President & CEO of Have Associates, a small actuarial firm providing independent actuarial consulting across North America. Prior to starting Have Associates, John worked for two Canadian insurers starting in 1970. As VP Group Actuary, he was responsible for the development of employee benefit rates and products at Dominion Life for both Canada and US. From 1979 to 1983, he was VP, Group Operations at Constellation providing full employee benefits with a significant emphasis on disability products in Canada. John received a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo in 1970. He became a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries in 1976. John was a frequent speaker at actuarial meetings and participated in many professional activities at the Canadian Institute of Actuaries, the Society of Actuaries and the International Actuarial Association. He received the Canadian Institute of Actuaries' Gold Award for Volunteer Service in recognition of his contribution to the actuarial profession in Canada. And he recently completed two actuarial research projects related to public health insurance costs and trends (1) projecting hospital costs in New Brunswick over next 10 years and (2) comparing Canada with 19 other OECD countries. John also completed the first ever Canadian LTD experience study in 1998 and has just now completed the first ever Canadian post-employment benefits experience study for the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. Contributing to his community, John was an enthusiastic active member of the Conservative Party serving as a delegate voting on various policies and as a recruiter for candidates for the Conservative riding. He was an avid fisherman and absolutely loved the great outdoors spending many days at the family cottage. He had a passion for golfing and a fond love for music & dancing. He was an extraordinary man, exuding a kind, loving and intelligent nature. The gentle unconditional love he had for his family will be cherished. Donations can be made in honor of John to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. May god bless you, rest in peace our beautiful angel.



