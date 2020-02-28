|
Peacefully passed at his home in Barrie, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Beloved husband of Mena. Loving father of Patricia (Jeff) and Pedro. Proud grandfather of Kingston. Will be missed by his sisters Ana Maria, Ilda, Maria Antonia and all of their families. Predeceased by his sister Perpétua. Sadly missed by extended family members and many dear friends. A Celebration of Jose's life will be held at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12 - 3 p.m. Family Words of Remembrance at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jose's memory may be made to the Hospice Simcoe or to the Youth Haven in Barrie and are greatly appreciated by the family. The family would like to profoundly thank all of the nurses and doctors that treated and cared for Jose with kindness and compassion during the last few months of his life. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 28, 2020