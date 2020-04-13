|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joseph Agappe DesRoches announce his peaceful passing on April 8th, 2020 in his 81st year. He will be forever remembered by all those he leaves behind, especially by his faithful wife Fleurette (nee Moreau), of 54 blissful years and by his loving daughters Claire Gianetto, Carmen DesRoches and Chantal (Jeff Banks.) He was the cherished grandfather to Matthew Gianetto, Ashley (Charlie Lenz), Johnathan Banks, Cassandra and Danielle Gianetto. Joseph was born in Tignish, Prince Edward Island and was the son of the late Izaire DesRoches and Mary Exilda (nee Gallant). He will be greatly missed by his siblings Berthe ( + Francis Blanchard) and Vincent Paul (Julianne) DesRoches. He is predeceased by his siblings Francis and Mary DesRoches, Gerald (Rosita) DesRoches, Thelma (Raymond Marchand.) He will be fondly remembered by + Eldege (Priscilla) Moreau, + Cyril ( + Georgette) Moreau, Rhea (+ Gerard Duval), Fernand (Lucille) Moreau, + Jean ( + Suzanne) Moreau, Annette (Ernie Quesnelle), Aline (Garnet Desjardins), Marie (Valmore Gignac) and Lucille (Gerry Sheridan) and his many nieces and nephews. He took great pride in his work as a carpenter, improving lives and working, until dementia slowly pulled him from his family and friends. He might have forgotten who he was, but his family and friends never will. The family would like to thank the staff at Georgian Village Penetanguishene Willow Wing. We will be forever grateful for the compassion and exceptional care that he received in the last 5 years. Whenever we hear "You are my sunshine" we will think of you Cora Charlebois. You have all made this next stage more bearable. In lieu of Flowers, donations to Georgian Village Willow Wing and Georgian Manor programs would be greatly appreciated by the family. In keeping with Joseph's faith a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date, when safe to do so. Messages of Sympathy and donations made be left at www.penetangfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 13, 2020