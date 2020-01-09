Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph BELLEFEUILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Antoine Henri "Hank" BELLEFEUILLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bellefeuille, Joseph Antoine Henri 'Hank' Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday January 1st, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Diane (nee DeForest) for 52 years. Loving father of Mark. Dear brother of Roger, Albert, and the late, Camille, Danny, Gilbert, Henrietta Elliott, and Pauline Kennedy. Hank will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Visitation will be held will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia on Saturday January 18th, 2020 from 1p.m. until time of memorial service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or to Telecare Distress Line of Greater Simcoe. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -