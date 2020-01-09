|
Bellefeuille, Joseph Antoine Henri 'Hank' Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday January 1st, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Diane (nee DeForest) for 52 years. Loving father of Mark. Dear brother of Roger, Albert, and the late, Camille, Danny, Gilbert, Henrietta Elliott, and Pauline Kennedy. Hank will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Visitation will be held will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia on Saturday January 18th, 2020 from 1p.m. until time of memorial service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or to Telecare Distress Line of Greater Simcoe. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca