Died pacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Royal Victoria Regional hospital, Barrie, at the age of 99. Joseph who had immigrated from Malta in 1948, was a long-time resident of Collingwood and was presently residing in Barrie. Loving husband of the late Josephine. Dear father of Maria Pace, John Pace, Charles (Alexa) Pace, Joyce (Tony Macciacchera), Lorenza Pace, Joe Pace, Frank Pace, Cathy (Neil Hoey), Con (Sonia Schouten-Pace),Paul, and the late brother Michael. Cherised grandfather of Angela, Michael, Benjamin, Ryan, Patrick, Carly, Fraser and Kyra, and great-grandfather of Vivian. Joseph was a man who cherished his family and who held a strong Catholic faith. He was well known and well liked having spent many years employed at the Collingwood Shipyards and later at LOF Glass Ltd. He was an active member in the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary's Parish and the community. The family will gather at the Chatterson Funeral home, Collingwood, for a private time of remembrance. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Collingwood, with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date once the current environment permits. If desired, memorial donations to Share Life would be appreciates by the family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 24, 2020