|
|
Glenn passed away peacefully at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood, ON, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee. Hall). Cherished companion of Joan Miller (nee. Beckett). Loving father of Thomas (Elinor), Lisa Crozier (Christopher), and the late Timothy. Proud and devoted grandfather of Emily, Joseph, David, Mary, Annie and Amy. Dear brother of Joyce Clarke, Russell, Brian, Brenda Jack, and the late Stuart. Born in Proton Township, Glenn developed his love of cattle on the family farm, and went on to become a well-respected Aberdeen Angus cattle breeder. He was known, both locally and internationally, and served as President of the Ontario and Canadian Angus Associations. In recent years, Glenn was both a board member and beef cattle judge at the GNE. Glenn was also a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge. Friends will be received at the Chatterson Funeral Home, 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood, ON, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service will take place at All Saints Anglican Church, 32 Elgin Street, Collingwood, ON, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2 pm, with visitation from 1 pm until service time. Spring interment, All Saints Anglican Church Cemetery, Collingwood, ON. Remembrances to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Hospice Georgian Triangle Campbell House would be appreciated by Glenn's family. To leave a condolence message or to sign Glenn's Book of Memories please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 5, 2020