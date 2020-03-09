|
|
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Lakeside Retirement Home, Innisfil, Ontario on Friday, March 6, 2020. Joseph Edgar Haché in his 88th year was the beloved husband of Gloria (nee DaSilva). Loving father of Robert and his wife Michelle and Keith and his wife Jody. Dear grandfather of Chantel, Julia, Christopher and Nicholas and great-grandfather of Payton. Survived by his brothers and sisters Eymard Haché;, Lorraine Lesage, Martine Duguay, and Marie Jeanne Lesage. Cremation has taken place. Friends may call at the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME, 7910 Yonge Street (Stroud) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 for a time to share memories from 3:00-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 9, 2020