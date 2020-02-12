|
WWII Veteran New Brunswick Rangers Member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 Joe passed away peacefully at his home in Severn on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Newman) of 43 years. Loving father of Derrick (Maydie), Lana (Tom), Dean, Duncan, Lynda (Tom), and Wade. Proud grandfather of Melody, Fraser, Holly, Kimberley, Matthew, Brittany, Adam and Joshua, Nicole, Noelle, Joshua and many great-grandchildren. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, family and many friends. Joe loved country music and played in the country band, the "Hoedowners," for over 17 years. Joe was a dedicated member of the Colour Party at The Orillia Royal Canadian Legion for many years and an avid supporter of many charitable events. Joe's zest for life, generosity and sense of humor will forever be remembered. Visitation will be held at The Salvation Army, 157 Coldwater Road, Orillia on Friday, February 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Salvation Army or to the RCL Branch 34 through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 12, 2020