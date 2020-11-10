Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Friday, November 6, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Smith). Much loved father of Daniel Duff (Edith), Terry Duff (Michelle); predeceased by his sons Michael Duff, David Duff and daughter Joanne Brockbank (Dave). Proud grandfather of Stephanie (Roger), Daniel (Christina), Adam, Jeff (Krystal), Melissa (Dave), Scott (Sara), Amy (Alex), Scarlett, Ashley (Stevie), Samantha (Tyler), Katie (Robby); great-grandfather of Gavin, Joey, Landon, Avalon, Grace, and Reisyn. Dear brother of Alma Clark. Joe is predeceased by his siblings Barbara Clark, Sadie Robinson, Violet Tye, Kay Lutes, Edna Douglas, Doris Caskanette, John Duff, Mary Elder. Joe will be dearly missed by his many family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later time. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre through the Simcoe Funeral Home (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed www.simcoefuneralhome.ca