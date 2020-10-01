1/
Joseph John (Joe) Bax
Joseph (Joe) John Bax, born in Newmarket Ontario on March 10, 1955, passed away peacefully September 19, 2020 in Barrie, Ontario. Survived by his brother Ted (Judy) and sister-in-law Gerde. Father of Morgan (Chris) and Stepfather of Bart (Ellen). Grandfather of Marcia, Noel and Octavia. Uncle to Michael (Robyn), David (Ginny), Nathan (Michelle), Kristina (Micheal). Predeceased by his parents Lina and Martin Bax and his brother John. Joe became a Life Member of the Kinsmen Club in 2008. He was long-time part salesman for Ford in Orillia and Barrie. Joe was an avid lover of Ford (First On Race Day), Golf, Nascar, Boating, Monty Python and Baseball. He will be remembered as the life of the party and his dedication to the community. Celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Donations in Joe's name to Redwood Park Communities or Cystic Fibrosis Canada would be appreciated by the family. Cremation entrusted to Peaceful Transition Simcoe.


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 1, 2020.
