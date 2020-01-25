Home

Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
(705) 526-6551
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Catholic Church
Passed away on Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving husband of Carol. Beloved father of David (Lorene), and Cherylanne (Michael) Downer. Cherished Papere of Aaron (Kristal), Thomas (Riley), Danielle, Katherine, Joseph and great Papere of Caleb. Dear brother of Alvin (Helen) and brother-in-law of John (Connie), Kenneth (Cathy) and James. Joseph will be missed by his extended family and friends. Friends were received at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551 on Monday, January 27, 2020 for visitation in our chapel from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. A mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in the spring. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 25, 2020
