Joseph Seguin passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24 at the Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia, at the age of 94 years, beloved husband of Joyce Seguin of Orillia. Predeceased by his parents Alfred Harry and Elsie Seguin and his sister Francis (Robert "Bud") Fitzpatrick. He also leaves to cherish his memory his family who will miss him dearly: his children, Paul Seguin, (Julia Seguin) and Michael Seguin (grandchildren Mikey and Brittany) all of Calgary. He leaves behind his sisters Patricia Downie (Campbell) of Toronto and Marie Foley (Andrew) of Boston and numerous nieces and nephews. Joseph was born in Cobalt Ontario and moved to Toronto with his family at a young age. Joseph joined the Canadian Forces in April 1944 and served until January 1967. He met Joyce in Toronto Ontario and they were married in April 1955 and started their family. Joseph was a graduate of Osgoode Law School and practiced law for almost 50 years until retiring with Joyce in Orillia in 1999. We will respect his wishes and no funeral services will be held. As an expression of Sympathy donations may be made to your local Legion or the Royal Regiment of Canada which was very dear to his heart. Cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com