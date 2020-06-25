Joseph SINCLAIR

October 1, 1959 - June 15, 2020 On Monday afternoon, June 15th, surrounded by his family, Joe took his last breath peacefully outside in the garden of Matthews House Hospice. Son to Gwen and Harry Sinclair (Deceased); brother to Fred, James, Janet (Deceased), Dan, David, Susan and Sharon; father to Stephen (Jennifer) and Kate (Matthew), grandfather to Findlay, and husband to Diane. Joe was forever loving to his children, and forever devoted to his best friend and wife of almost 35 years, Diane. In the presence of his ceaseless love and courage, they were able to say goodbye, and will continue to celebrate his life each and every day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Matthews House Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at druryfuneralcentre.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.