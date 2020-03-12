|
On February 21, 2020, after a hard-fought 5-year battle with cancer, Joe passed away peacefully at home with family. Joe was born in Midland in 1954 and after years of living in various places, including 10 years in the Canadian Arctic, he returned to his home town where he taught at St. Theresa's High School for 20 years. Besides his family and close friends, Joe's dedication was to his students at St. T's. Over the years, his love of travel and adventure took him to several countries. He even managed to get to China, long on his bucket list, in the last year before his health began its final decline. Joe's other great love was music, both composing and performing, although he always downplayed his own talent. His guitar was his constant companion and some of his happiest times were when he was "jamming with the guys" in their improvised concerts. Throughout his 66 years, Joe inspired loyalty in friends and respect from all who met him and worked with him, because of his kindness and genuine interest in them. Joe is survived by his sister Erna and brother-in-law David, his nephews Marcus, Chris and Michael, and his great-nephews Jack, William and Gracen. The family wish to extend a special thank you to those close and supportive friends who traveled long distances to regularly visit Joe in these past months, letting him know he was not alone. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at St. Marie Among the Hurons in Midland on Saturday, April 4th at 2:00 p.m. All friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 12, 2020