Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House just a few weeks shy of his 72 birthday. Joseph of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Judy (née Clark) for 25 years. Loving father of Vicki (Gregg) Daniell. Cherished grandfather to Madison and Tyler. Dear brother of Jenny (Cyril) Kurnath and Stan (Nancy) Solski. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Joe is predeceased by his parents Late John and Anna Solski and his son the late Justin Solski. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers and Davidson Funeral home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation to Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation for Campbell House or the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated by Joseph's family. To sign Joe's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020
