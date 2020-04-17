Home

Of Brechin, passed peacefully at Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital on April 13, 2020, beloved husband to Joanne Bickell (Isaac). Loved father of John (Jana) Bickell of Brechin, Allan Bickell of Brechin and Sheila Gibson (Robin) of Orillia. Dear grandfather of Dillon (Sarah), Arlana, Patsy-Anne, Ashley. Predeceased by his parents James and Katie (Wires) Bickell. Brother of Ruth Shaw, Grace Lamb, late Alma McMillan, late John Bickell, Elva Dahms, Audrey Langman, George (Shirley) Bickell, Katherine (George) Langman, Helen (Bart) Vanderlans and Donald Bickell. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Joseph Bickell can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020
