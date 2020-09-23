Josephine Brinovec

Passed away at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 91. Josephine is predeceased by her first husband John Frlic and by their son Jonny Frlic. Loving wife of Valentin Brinovec, cherished stepmom to Tony (Kim) Brinovec, and Wally Brinovec. Dear Grandma to Ellea and Noah Brinovec. Friends were received at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Mass of Christian burial followed at St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 2:30 p.m. and burial after Mass at St. Margaret's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.