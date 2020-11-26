Peacefully, at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in her 87th year, Joyce Ann Campbell of Orillia. Loving wife of Raymond Isaac (predeceased). Devoted and much-loved mother to James Allan (Louise) of Parry Sound, Raymond Archie (Liz), John Wayne - Blue (Linda), Brian Robert (predeceased) (Sherry) and David Joseph (Nancy) all of Orillia. Joyce will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Crystal, Michelle, Joel (predeceased), Alisa, Daniel (predeceased), Jennifer, Zachariah, Cole and Emily as well as her great and great-great grandchildren. The Campbell family would like to thank Dr. Aoki and the staff of OSMH for making our mother's final days so peaceful and for their compassion during such a difficult time. We would also like to thank the management and staff of Leacock Care Centre for taking such great care of Mom for the past 10 years. As per her wishes, cremation and a private memorial has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Parkinson Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E, Orillia, (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed www.simcoefuneralhome.ca