1/1
Joyce Ann Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in her 87th year, Joyce Ann Campbell of Orillia. Loving wife of Raymond Isaac (predeceased). Devoted and much-loved mother to James Allan (Louise) of Parry Sound, Raymond Archie (Liz), John Wayne - Blue (Linda), Brian Robert (predeceased) (Sherry) and David Joseph (Nancy) all of Orillia. Joyce will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Crystal, Michelle, Joel (predeceased), Alisa, Daniel (predeceased), Jennifer, Zachariah, Cole and Emily as well as her great and great-great grandchildren. The Campbell family would like to thank Dr. Aoki and the staff of OSMH for making our mother's final days so peaceful and for their compassion during such a difficult time. We would also like to thank the management and staff of Leacock Care Centre for taking such great care of Mom for the past 10 years. As per her wishes, cremation and a private memorial has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or Parkinson Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E, Orillia, (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved