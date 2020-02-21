|
|
Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie in her 77th year, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 55 years of Ron Armstrong of Mansfield. Loved mother of Diane (Warren), Shelly (Darryl). Loving grandmother of Ty, Tori (Kevin), Wade, Mackenzie (Evan). Dear sister of Murray (Sandra),Shirley (Dave), Glenn, Debbie (Jim) and sister in law of Austin (Bev). Joyce will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Joyce's life will be planned at a later date. If so desired memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 21, 2020