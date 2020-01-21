|
It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Joyce Burke from cancer. Joyce was born on August 23, 1937 and passed away on January 17, 2020. She worked for Scarborough Public Utilities for over 30 years. Mom moved to Angus 12 years ago and in 2012 received the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal for years spent volunteering at the Family Resource Centre at Base Borden. Joyce was mom to Brenda Pearce (Mike) and Lance Ellis of England; grandmother to Claire Ridout (James), Paul Ellis, Brendon Pearce, Galena Gilchrist (Daniel) and great-grandmother to Toby Ridout. The family would like to acknowledge with thanks the assistance Matthews House Hospice provided at the end of life. A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, January 24th from 5 to 9 p.m. at Living Faith Church in Baxter. "She did it her way." R.I.P. Mom.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020