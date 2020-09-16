Joyce passed away peacefully at King Place with family by her side September 14th, 2020. She is reunited with her beloved husband "Jimmy" (2008). Joyce will be remembered by her loving nephew Rodney Reynolds (Sharon Park) whom she raised from the age of 10. She is also lovingly remembered by nephew Paul Reynolds (Ruth), Karen Graham (Keith), Debbie Shier (Steve) and Patsy Deschamps (Willard). Joyce will be remembered fondly by several other nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Joyce was the matriarch of the family and always maintained contact with her siblings all deceased, and their children. She worked at Georgian Bay General Hospital in the kitchen for 20 years. After her retirement she and Jimmy travelled, played cards at local clubs and often visited family. Joyce had resided at King Place Retirement Home for the past eight years. A private grave side service for family will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Midland. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca