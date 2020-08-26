Unexpectedly passed away peacefully at Sunset Manor in Collingwood, ON on Sunday August 23, 2020. She was predeceased by husband Howard, brother Walter (Grace) Kimbley and sister Margaret (Bill) Pope. Now with her husband Howard, Joyce smiles from the Heavens knowing that she left her loving mark on family and friends. Born in Toronto, February 7, 1929, she married Howard and they spent most of their years together in Toronto's east end. From the 1940's on, they enjoyed their family cottages in Wasaga Beach, ON before moving to a new home was designed and built by their grandson, Matthew, to enjoy their retirement years. She leaves behind children Brenda, James (June) and Marilyn (David) Fredsberg; grandchildren Beverley (Trevor), Rachel, Matthew (Karen) and Brandon, as well as great grandchildren Maggie, Levi and Andrew. Also survived by sisters Dorothy (Edward) Mead and Irene (the late Doug) Fry both in Ontario and brother Ken (the late Mildred) in Sydney, NS. Among others who loved Joyce is her best friend of 50 years plus, Gloria Sypoz (the late Ted) and her family. Thank you to the staff at Sunset Manor for taking excellent care of Joyce in her later years. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of choice
or Sunset Manor in memory of Joyce. Friends may visit Joyce's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com