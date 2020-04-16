|
Thirty-one days shy of her 95th birthday, Joyce Edna Grant passed away peacefully at The Waterford Retirement Community Residence in Barrie with her two nieces by her side. Joyce was predeceased by her parents George and Ethel Grant, and siblings Vera Chappel (Maurice) and William (Bill) Grant (Rose). Joyce is survived by 7 nieces and 2 nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Joyce was born in England, but along with her parents and younger brother immigrated to Canada after WWII to reunite with her sister who was a Canadian War bride. Joyce made a career at Ontario Hydro in Orillia and made Orillia her home. Cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of Life will take place immediately after her Internment in late spring.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 16, 2020