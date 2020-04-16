Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Edna Grant


1925 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Edna Grant Obituary
Thirty-one days shy of her 95th birthday, Joyce Edna Grant passed away peacefully at The Waterford Retirement Community Residence in Barrie with her two nieces by her side. Joyce was predeceased by her parents George and Ethel Grant, and siblings Vera Chappel (Maurice) and William (Bill) Grant (Rose). Joyce is survived by 7 nieces and 2 nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Joyce was born in England, but along with her parents and younger brother immigrated to Canada after WWII to reunite with her sister who was a Canadian War bride. Joyce made a career at Ontario Hydro in Orillia and made Orillia her home. Cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of Life will take place immediately after her Internment in late spring.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -