Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Joyce Mary Pental

Passed away onThursday, January 9, 2020 at Sara Vista Long Term Care, Elmvale at the age of 91. Beloved Wife of the late Bert Pental (2008). Loving Mother of Michelle (Don) Currie, Cindy Pental, Darlene (Richard) Sagrati, Suzanne "Suzy" (Dan) DeGasperis and Tammy Kingsland. Cherished grandmother of the late Holly DeGasperis, Dean DeGasperis, Darrell and Jesse Sagrati, Erin, Christopher, Hayden Currie, Krista, Mitchell Kingsland and Darien Spencer. She is also great-grandmother to Caleb, Sofia, Jaxson and Sadie Sagrati. Friends will be received at the Stonebridge Beach House, 270 River Road East, Wasaga Beach on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1. to 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. If desired, donations to the Alliston Humane Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by her family. To sign Joyce's Book of Memories or leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020
