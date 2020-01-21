|
|
June 26 1933- January 18, 2020 Joyce McLean passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 in Alliston,ON. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Sherran Dermott of AB. and son John (Jenette) Barnsdale of BC. Grandchildren Jeff (Alyssa), Mike (Jennilee), and Jordan (Megan) Dermott, Kelly (Rob) Spanach, Brandon and Dylan Barnsdale. Great-grandchildren Daykota (Cody), Amanda (Chris), Samantha and Jackson. Great-Great-grandchildren Cooper, Jaxon and Paisley. Partner Murray Binnie and his family and ex-spouse W.F. Barnsdale and the many who were family. Joyce was pre-deceased by her spouse Hugh McLean, mother, Doris (Teat), father Arthur White and sister Doris. She was a hard working farmer who farmed on her own and then with her husband Hugh McLean. After the sale of the farm she worked for Severin Auctions for many a year and enjoyed it all. She loved people, animals and especially her family and we all loved her back. She will be missed by many. No flowers by request A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St., Alliston, on January 27 from 12-3 p.m., with all invited to attend.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020