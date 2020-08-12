1/2
Judith Diann Martin
1945-08-29 - 2020-08-11
With heavy hearts we would like to share that Diann, loving wife, sole mate, best friend, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, niece, aunt, and friend passed away during her sleep after a short battle with cancer. Diann will forever be loved and remembered with the most loving memories of their 47 years together by her husband Alexander Martin We will always have mom in our hearts and happiest memories and will continue to pass along lessons we were taught and the fun times we had together that our dearest mom gave us. John Edward David, Dawn-Marie (John) Cheryl (Oliver) Bruce (Pat), Brenda (Gary) predeceased Michele (Bruce) predeceased Danny (Penny) John Charles, Ben (Jake), Wendy, Darlene (Bruce) Guy and Crystal (Paul). Diann loved each one of the very many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she has been blessed with. She will be dearly missed by them all. Her loving sister Debra Clark (Jim Clark and daughters) aunts and uncles and many cousins will always hold her in their hearts with love. Diann was an accomplished hairdresser for many years. Diann took up a hobby of raising purebred cats (Persians then Birmans) and showed them for many years. Some went very far and accomplished great ribbons with all her hard work. In the last few years, she began a new chapter of raising West Highland Terriers. Diann also loved to crochet for each new baby that blessed our family. Diann was a very hard working; loving woman and she will be very missed. The family would like to express their appreciation for the great care given to Diann by the nurses in the ICU/Palliative Care Unit along with Doctor Adamson at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Diann's Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that for those who wish to make a donation, that they consider the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge Ontario. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 12, 2020.
