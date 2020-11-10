1/2
Judith Ellen Slinger
Artist, collector, Professor, writer, historian and Matriarch of the McPhee's transitioned peacefully on October 25, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario at the age of 78. Judith returned home to her previously departed big brother Victor Thomas Belton, her father Victor Henry Belton and her mother Ellen Margaret Thorne. Beloved wife of the late Jan (John) Slinger of Rotterdam, Nederlands. Treasured mother of son Roland Victor McPhee and daughter, Susan Janine McPhee. Precious grandmother of Nastasha Ellen McPhee, Naomi Judith McPhee and Kaitland Nicole McPhee. Cherished great-grandmother of Roman Micheal Victor McPhee, Seisha Simonne Ora Hallam and Lavina Rae Maxine Hallam. Judith will be honoured by family generations to come. Her official send-off took place by way of a private family memorial on November 9, 2020 at the Barrie Union Cemetery -- one day shy of her 79th birthday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Donations in her honour can be directed to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
