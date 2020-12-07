After a blessed life of 82 years, Judith passed sleeping peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tom Hazell for over 37 years, loved and cherished by her children and grandchildren Jamie (Anita, Erin, Meagan) Beagle, Stephen (Shirley, Sheryl Lyn, Eric) Beagle, Judy (Michael) Webb, Michael (Lori, Adam, Kyle, Cory) Hazell, Jeff (Angie, David, Andrew) Hazell and Colin Templeton. Also cherished by Debbie (Max, Preston, Alden) Connolly, Heather (Tony, Josh, Jessey) Moreau and Carol Hamlin. Judy will be remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, Judy lived a full life of travel and adventure and will be missed by her family, her friends, her choir and congregation at St. Paul's United Church. The virtual celebration of Judy's life will be announced at a later date at St. Paul's United Church, Midland (705)- 526-6077. In memory of Judy, donations to St. Paul's United Church, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Clair O'Connor Community - Long Term Care Facility would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca