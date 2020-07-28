1/1
Judith "Judy" (Green) Logan
Died peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie after a sudden hemorrhagic stroke. She was born in Collingwood and was married to the love of her life, Wayne for almost 60 years. Wayne and Judy's marriage was an exemplar of what every marriage should thrive for. They were incredibly supportive and very much in love in their time together. Judy will be deeply missed by her daughter, Karen, her two granddaughters Brittney and Chantelle (Dane), her brother Larry (Donna), and all her relatives. Judy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She held her family in the highest regard and would not hesitate to give the same support to everyone. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. A great listener and advisor. She loved to tend to her beautiful gardens. She adored anything and everything cats, especially her own cat, Misty. Her teddy bear collection was beautifully displayed in her home, standing as a testament to the care and devotion she shared for others. For many years, Judy and her husband Wayne ran a highly successful State Farm Insurance agency in Collingwood. She was dedicated to giving their clients the best service possible and knew each of their families personally. Judy's last wishes were to ask all to "embrace her husband to get through this time, if she left our world first." Our family would like to thank RVH for their loving care and patience through this time. Thank you to everyone for all their love through phone calls, texts, emails, and cards. Judy certainly was loved. Cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. Friends may visit Judy's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 28, 2020.
