Judy passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a very short illness. She was surrounded by immediate family members. She is predeceased by her loving husband John Bridges. Judy was beloved by her son Mark, daughter-in-law Denise, grandson Frankie and granddaughter Jaclyn; son Glenn Bridges, daughter-in-law Michelle, granddaughter Sara and grandson Ben; daughter Brenda Spottiswood (nee Bridges), son-in-law Van, granddaughter Shannon and grandson Shane; her extended Crocker family; and family and friends in communities including Toronto, Owen Sound and Alliston. She is predeceased by her parents and her brothers. She will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Judy's Life was held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Saturday, July 18, 2020. If so desired memorial donations to the Aplastic Anemia & Myelodysplasia Association of Canada would be appreciated.