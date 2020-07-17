1/1
Judith Lynn (Crocker) Bridges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a very short illness. She was surrounded by immediate family members. She is predeceased by her loving husband John Bridges. Judy was beloved by her son Mark, daughter-in-law Denise, grandson Frankie and granddaughter Jaclyn; son Glenn Bridges, daughter-in-law Michelle, granddaughter Sara and grandson Ben; daughter Brenda Spottiswood (nee Bridges), son-in-law Van, granddaughter Shannon and grandson Shane; her extended Crocker family; and family and friends in communities including Toronto, Owen Sound and Alliston. She is predeceased by her parents and her brothers. She will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Judy's Life was held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Saturday, July 18, 2020. If so desired memorial donations to the Aplastic Anemia & Myelodysplasia Association of Canada would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved