|
|
Passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 70, of Oro-Medonte. Beloved wife of Jackie Caldwell. Dear sister of Larry Johnston of Barrie, Bob Johnston (Linda) of Oro-Medonte, and Dennis Johnston (Bonnie) of Oro-Medonte. Will be missed by her nieces and nephews. As per Judy's wish, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Judy may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020