Passed peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hospice Huronia in her 74th year. Survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William Ritchie. Dear mother to Nancy Hummelink (Vince), Skylar Ritchie (Tracy Jarratt), Scott Ritchie (Vicki Harding) and Tina Ritchie (Ronald Bishop). Grandmother to Lindsay, Nicole, Cody, Kayla, Brody, Christopher, Nikki and Brandon. Predeceased by her brother Gilbert Dubeau, Judy will be fondly remembered by her siblings June (Bill), Debbie (Leonard), Sharon (Jack), Sheila (Doug) and Darlene (Dennis). Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 12, 2020.