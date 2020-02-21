|
Judy died peacefully in her sleep after a brief battle with cancer on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved mother of Nicholas (Lisa) and Katherine (Dennis). "Baba" to Tyler-John "TJ" and Roxanne "Roxy". Will be dearly missed by her sisters, Joanne (Dennis) and Laura (Rob) and their children and grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 28th from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 93 Berczy St, Barrie, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the (www.cancer.ca) or to Hospice Simcoe (www.hospicesimcoe.ca) would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.peacfultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 21, 2020