Julie FARRAR
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Julie Farrar on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Bay Haven. Julie was born November 17, 1955 in Collingwood to parents the late Lloyd (1995) and Muriel Farrar (2019). She will be remembered by her loving aunt Marian (the late Leslie) Hudson and cousins David (Aida) Hudson, Michael (Kathy) Hudson, Kathy (Guy) Dorbeck, Robert (Pamela) Crysler, Sharon Blackmere (Al Matchett), Mari Ann (Michael) Botting, Sue Ann Rothwell, Nancy Crysler (Lenore Berkeley), Ted Crysler and their families. Julie was predeceased by her aunt Eileen (Charlie) Crysler. Julie loved music; she was often in the front row of any musical performance moving along to the beat. She worked with A.R.C Industries and was a resident with e3 for many years, forming friendships that lasted throughout her lifetime. She was also active with the First Presbyterian Church Sunday School and held special memories of her time at church. Her last years were spent at Bay Haven Senior Care Community where she was deeply loved by everyone; she will be missed and remembered by all who knew her. The family wishes to extend thanks to the wonderful staff at Bay Haven for their exceptional care, especially during her final illness. Julie will be buried with her parents at the First Presbyterian Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Please note restrictions due to Covid 19 in place; the maximum number of people allowed to attend is 100. Those in attendance must maintain a distance of 6 ft. from others that are not from the same household or social bubble. All guests will be asked to register with the funeral home staff. In lieu of flowers donations to e3 Community Services or First Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. Friends may visit Julie's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
