It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of June Charlebois on June 21, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Octave Charlebois. Loving mother of Brenda, Eva, Edith (Larry), Doug and predeceased by daughter Linda. Loving grandmother of Lindsay Boyes (Michael). Special aunt to Lori, Devon and Rochelle Desroches. Predeceased by her parents Edgar and Mabel Tooley. Sister of Norm (Sue), Don (Linda), Leonard (Anna), Barry and predeceased by Brian and Aldene. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the nursing staff at Penetanguishene Dialysis, Georgian Bay General Hospital, and the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. A very special thank you for their kind and compassionate care during this difficult time. A private visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home followed by an interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery.



